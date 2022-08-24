Blogger Cops To Assisting Attys' Alleged Immigration Scam

By Pete Brush (August 24, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A New York City blogger told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that he assisted two lawyers in creating fraudulent asylum applications to submit to U.S. immigration authorities, pleading guilty to a conspiracy count. Igor Reznik, 40, faces a theoretical maximum sentence of five years in prison at his scheduled Jan. 4 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil. A plea agreement discussed in court contemplates a sentence in the range of one year. "I participated in drafting a fraudulent document, which I knew would be submitted to [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]," Reznik said. "Did you know what you were...

