Nigeria Can't Escape Fight With Engineering Firm Yet

By Caroline Simson (August 24, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. court judge was left unimpressed Tuesday by Nigeria's sovereign immunity defenses as it looked to escape litigation filed by an engineering firm to enforce an arbitral award said to be worth some $2.9 million, which stemmed from an erosion control contract. The country argued that its contract with the engineering firm, Piccol Nigeria Ltd., had formed a "special arrangement" under which it should have been notified about the litigation. This arrangement involved sending notices or other correspondence "required or authorized" by the contract to a specified address for each party by registered mail. Since the firm had instead sent...

