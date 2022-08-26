Investor Convicted Of Helping Official Cheat Quicken Loans

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 26, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Friday convicted a prominent San Francisco real estate investor of aiding a then-city official to fraudulently obtain a $1.3 million home loan from Quicken Loans that was used in part to pay off personal debts. After a one-week trial and three-and-a-half days of deliberations, a unanimous 12-member jury found Victor Makras of Makras Real Estate guilty of the offense of bank fraud along with making a false statement to a bank, specifically Quicken Loans. The jury however was unable to reach consensus and hung on two other counts, alleging he conspired with Harlan Kelly, then the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS