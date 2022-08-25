Senate Panel Sets Twitter Whistleblower Complaint Hearing

By Jeff Montgomery (August 25, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT) -- A Twitter security chief turned public whistleblower has been called to testify before Congress' Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 13, in the latest investigation to target the social media giant's security and the accuracy of its disclosures about bogus or "spam" traffic. Slated to appear before lawmakers is Peiter Zatko, a prominent, "white hat" hacker and longtime government cybersecurity adviser hired by Twitter as cybersecurity czar in late 2020. He was allegedly fired by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Jan. 19 after a long-running dispute over Zatko's warnings of "egregious" security concerns across the platform and Zatko's reported refusal to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS