Defunct Yoga Studios' Leaders Charged With Tax Fraud

By Asha Glover (August 24, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Three former executives of a defunct chain of yoga studios, including the founder, were arrested Wednesday and charged with tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, according to a filing in New York federal court. Gregory Gumucio, the founder of Yoga to the People, was arrested in Washington state along with company executives Michael Anderson and Haven Soliman for participating in a conspiracy to commit tax fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The three defendants were longtime leaders of the prominent nationwide business that took in substantial income, but none of them filed individual or business tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS