Toni Kukoc Says Friend, Adviser Defrauded Him Out Of $11M

By David Steele (August 25, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Toni Kukoc is accusing his former friend and financial adviser of helping a Swiss bank embezzle more than $11 million from his accounts in the years just before and after his retirement from the NBA, according to a suit filed in Illinois state court. Kukoc, who won three NBA championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s and was inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year, had trusted his friend Paolo Banfi with his earnings dating back to his early professional days in Europe in 1991, and eventually gave...

