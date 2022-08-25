Meta Settles Fired Gay Worker's Bias Suit

By Elliot Weld (August 25, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Social media giant Meta Platforms has settled a suit in New York federal court claiming it fired a worker because he is openly gay, disabled and Latino. U.S. District Judge Barbara Moses ruled on Wednesday that Meta, the parent company of sites such as Facebook and Instagram, had reached an undisclosed deal in principle with Rodrigo Salem. The two sides will file a joint letter on the status of the settlement if neither side dismisses the settlement by Sept. 23, the order states. Salem's 25-count February complaint had sought $1 million in damages for wages and alleged emotional distress. "Mr. Salem...

