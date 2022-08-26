Food, Drug, Cosmetic Cos. Should Expect More Additive Suits

By Connor Sears (August 26, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is given the "responsibility to protect the public health by ensuring that foods are safe, wholesome, sanitary, and properly labeled."[1] Under that power, the FDA has approved many additives and excipients as being safe to use in the manufacture of drugs, cosmetics and food. Yet recently, there appears to be a trend of cases filed against food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers and distributors that assert a variety of claims that center around the allegation that an FDA-approved additive or excipient causes negative health effects.[2] Moreover, many of these lawsuits note that the FDA-approved additive or...

