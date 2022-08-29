Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Broadcasters Say Antitrust Compliance Policies Are Privileged

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 29, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters accused of TV ad price-fixing have asked an Illinois federal judge to reject a request by advertisers for their antitrust compliance policy information, arguing the documents are privileged communications with their attorneys and that the request is just an effort to heap further expense on the defendants.

Ad buyers have accused Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group and other major broadcasters of sharing sensitive information with one another through their advertising sales teams as part of a scheme to artificially inflate the prices of television advertisements throughout the country.

Several ad buyers had filed individual complaints across the country, and...

