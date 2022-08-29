Broadcasters Say Antitrust Compliance Policies Are Privileged

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 29, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters accused of TV ad price-fixing have asked an Illinois federal judge to reject a request by advertisers for their antitrust compliance policy information, arguing the documents are privileged communications with their attorneys and that the request is just an effort to heap further expense on the defendants. Ad buyers have accused Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group and other major broadcasters of sharing sensitive information with one another through their advertising sales teams as part of a scheme to artificially inflate the prices of television advertisements throughout the country. Several ad buyers had filed individual complaints across the country, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS