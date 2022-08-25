Amplify Energy Strikes Deal To End SoCal Oil Spill Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 25, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Amplify Energy Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to settle hundreds of claims from Southern California residents and businesses that they were harmed by a massive crude oil pipeline leak offshore. The Houston-based oil and natural gas company said it has reached an undisclosed settlement in principle to resolve consolidated proposed class claims, following the October leak of roughly 25,000 gallons of crude oil about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. The settlement will be covered by Amplify's insurers, the company said in a statement. The settlement agreement, which will be formally presented to a California federal judge...

