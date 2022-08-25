DC AG Appealing Toss Of Amazon Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig (August 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.'s attorney general gave notice Thursday that he will ask the district's appellate court to revive the only government antitrust enforcement action so far brought against Amazon.com, accusing the online retail giant of setting an artificial pricing floor through its merchant contracts. Attorney General Karl A. Racine's office filed a simple notice of appeal form declaring the enforcer is not done with its lawsuit accusing Amazon of stifling e-commerce competition, after D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo tossed an initial complaint in March and refused reconsideration at the beginning of August. "We're appealing the lower court's decision because District consumers...

