Weinstein Defies Long Odds As NY Chief Judge Grants Appeal

By Frank G. Runyeon (August 25, 2022, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein's successful bid to appeal his rape conviction to New York's highest court marks an exceedingly rare victory for a criminal defendant, giving the disgraced movie mogul one last chance to challenge the MeToo verdict and perhaps erase his 23-year sentence. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore personally granted Weinstein the opportunity Aug. 19 after seeing a preview of his appeal, which features arguments of a tardy prosecution, prejudicial evidence and a dishonest juror, according to a copy of the leave application provided to Law360 Thursday by his attorneys, who received the order the day before. In the last four years, only 1.5% of criminal...

