Couple Admits Selling Ashley Biden's Diary To Project Veritas

By Ivan Moreno (August 25, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Two Florida residents pled guilty Thursday to stealing the diary and other belongings of President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley and selling them to conservative group Project Veritas two months before the 2020 election. Aimee Harris of Palm Beach and Robert Kurlander of Jupiter admitted in Manhattan federal court to taking Ashley Biden's belongings from a home in Delray Beach where she briefly lived with a friend and selling the items to Project Veritas. Prosecutors said each got $20,000 from the group, which ultimately did not publish the contents. Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy...

