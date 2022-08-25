Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Comedians' Rep To Fight Pandora's 'Cartel' Claim

By Andrew Karpan (August 25, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An outfit trying to boost pay from streaming services for comedians including George Lopez is set to argue next week that a California federal judge should dismiss Pandora's accusations that it's acting like a "cartel leader" in its quest.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi will take a look at one of the earliest arguments proffered by the Sirius XM owned-website in response to a wave of recent lawsuits filed against it by comedians seeking to change how they are paid by streaming websites for their comedy.

The comedians, who also include Andrew Dice Clay and the estates of Robin...

