Self-Driving Software Co. Misclassified Shares, Investors Say

By Katryna Perera (August 26, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Embark Technology Inc., a self-driving software company for the trucking industry, was hit with a securities class action by shareholders who claim the company wrongly categorized redeemable common stocks in financial statements ahead of its merger with two other companies, causing a restatement of those financial statements and damages to investors. Lead plaintiff Tyler Hardy and named plaintiff Danny Rochefort filed an amended complaint Thursday in California federal court on behalf of two proposed classes. The first class dubbed the "Securities Act Class," includes all individuals and entities that purchased or acquired Embark stock traceable to its July 2021 registration statement...

