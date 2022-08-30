How D&O Insurers Can Limit Bankruptcy Exclusion Risks

By Kristine Christ, Scott Schechter and Joshua DiLena (August 30, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- For years, directors and officers underwriters have had to factor in the potential for an insured's bankruptcy or insolvency when assessing a risk and determining the appropriate coverages and premiums. Although we would have expected to see an increase in corporate bankruptcy filings throughout the global pandemic, the federal government provided assistance in order to help sustain businesses. According to S&P Global Ratings, U.S. corporate bankruptcy rates were down in 2021, with 418 bankruptcy filings compared to 641 in 2020. Analysts are expecting corporate bankruptcies to remain low, at least through the first half of this year. However, there is always an...

