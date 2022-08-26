Bankruptcy Court Won't Shield 3M From Earplug Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (August 26, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An Indiana bankruptcy court refused to temporarily shield 3M from hundreds of thousands of veterans' claims that its earplugs caused them hearing loss, ruling Friday that the company couldn't benefit from its subsidiary's bankruptcy protections. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham found that the more than 290,000 claims lobbed by current and former military service members against 3M Company wouldn't impact subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC's ability to pay off its debts. Even though Aearo agreed to indemnify 3M for any liability it incurs from the cases, Aearo may satisfy that obligation with 3M's own cash, the judge said, seemingly agreeing with service...

