Credit Suisse Says Gender Bias Case No Help For Forex Class

By Matthew Perlman (August 26, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse is continuing to push its bid to upend the certification of a class alleging more than a dozen banks manipulated foreign exchange markets, pointing a New York federal court to a recent ruling restricting the class in a case accusing Goldman Sachs of systemic gender bias. Credit Suisse, the last remaining bank in the forex litigation, is seeking to upend the certification of an issue class currently set for an Oct. 11 trial focused on whether there was a conspiracy and whether Credit Suisse participated. Subsequent trials on damages could follow if the case proceeds. The bank said in...

