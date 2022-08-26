George Foreman Accused Of Sexual Assault In '70s

By Craig Clough (August 25, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Two women accused former heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them when they were minors in the 1970s in two lawsuits filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. Foreman is not mentioned by name in the suits and is referred to as a John Doe, although both lawsuits list biographical information that could only be referencing him, including that he defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world. The suits use identical language in some passages and both plaintiffs are represented by the same attorneys. The plaintiffs are not identified by their full...

