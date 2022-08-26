Real Estate Co. Drops Trademark Suit Against Uber

By David Holtzman (August 26, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A California real estate company has dropped its $250 billion trademark infringement suit against ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., which had dismissed its challenger as a "sham" business. UberRE Inc. and Uber filed a stipulation in Northern California federal court on Thursday to dismiss the case, saying each would bear its own attorneys' costs. UberRE, which advertises real estate and travel services on its website, filed suit in May after Uber registered the name Uber Travel with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. UberRE claimed this interfered with a trademark it has held since 2017. In its response to the complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS