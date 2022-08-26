Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Moderna Lobs COVID Vaccine IP Suit At Pfizer, BioNTech

By Britain Eakin (August 26, 2022, 9:46 AM EDT) -- Moderna filed a lawsuit Friday against Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, alleging that its rivals "followed the trail Moderna blazed" years ago in developing the technology behind the mRNA platform at the heart of the COVID-19 vaccines the companies produced.

Moderna sued Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday, claiming they copied two key components of Moderna's patented technology in developing their COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes) The suit, filed in Massachusetts federal court, said Pfizer and BioNTech had other options in developing their COVID-19 vaccine that could have steered clear of Moderna's patented technology, but instead they copied two key components of Moderna's...

