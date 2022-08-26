Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Wedding Venue Can't Shake $2M Verdict In TM Spat

By Daniel Ducassi (August 26, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Friday that he won't second-guess a jury verdict that held an Illinois wedding venue liable for $2 million in damages for trademark infringement.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon denied Illinois-based venue Emerson Creek Events Inc.'s motions for judgment as a matter of law, a new trial or to reduce the $2 million award, calling it "a substantial discount" compared to the $3.8 million in profits it made while infringing the trademark of a pottery company it used to work with.

A jury in February found that Emerson Creek Events violated a trademark licensing agreement with...

