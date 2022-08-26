Convicted Seller Of Racehorse PEDs Asks For No Prison

By Ivan Moreno (August 26, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A former veterinarian's assistant convicted for her role in a widespread doping scheme that rocked the sport of horse racing asked a Manhattan federal judge to sentence her to probation, saying that unlike her co-conspirators she did not know what she was doing was wrong. Lisa Giannelli, who was convicted in May on one count of conspiracy to commit misbranding and drug adulteration, said Thursday she knows now that what her employer, Seth Fishman, had her do was illegal but that she trusted him. "I am a high school graduate with only life experience as my guide," Giannelli said in a...

