Atty Faces Contempt For Going AWOL In $18B Chevron Suit

By Caroline Simson (August 26, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An attorney facing sanctions for allegedly fabricating a news article to bolster his clients' efforts to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron may now also be facing contempt charges and disciplinary proceedings after he failed to appear for a hearing in Southern California on Friday. Senior U.S. Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima said he would look into whether Edward C. Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC could be held in contempt for failing to appear at the hearing in Pasadena, during which he was scheduled to defend himself against allegations that he had written or commissioned an article...

