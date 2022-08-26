'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Say Fraud Trial Was 'Unfair'

By Rosie Manins (August 26, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The stars of reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" have asked a Georgia federal court to toss the bulk of their $30 million bank fraud and tax evasion convictions and set a new trial, following what they say was a "fundamentally unfair" three-week jury trial in Atlanta. Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted in June of eight and 10 counts, respectively, said in their acquittal motion Wednesday that the government failed to offer sufficient evidence for many of its charges. As to some counts, prosecutors "offered nothing substantive at all," they said. The Chrisleys' new trial motion, filed the same day in...

