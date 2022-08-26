Google Faces Uphill Battle In Ending Chrome Privacy Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (August 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of Google's bid for a summary judgment win in Chrome users' proposed class action alleging the tech giant collected their personal data without permission, asking Google's counsel repeatedly how its data collection disclosures were adequate "as a matter of law." During a two-hour hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked Google's counsel, Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, to point her to the specific provisions in Google's contracts that support the company's argument that the tech giant sufficiently disclosed it collects Chrome user browsing data. The judge acknowledged...

