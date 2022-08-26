Albright Ships 2 Tech IP Suits To Calif., Keeps GE Current Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 26, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has transferred separate patent suits against Google and Samsung to California to improve defendants' access to witnesses, but rebuffed GE Current's bid to move a different patent battle out of Texas after it failed to show what made Ohio more suitable. LED Wafer Solutions LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al. In an order unsealed Thursday, the Western District of Texas judge granted Samsung Electronics Co.'s motion to transfer to the Northern District of California LED Wafer Solutions LLC's suit alleging Samsung infringed patented LED technology, finding that the defendant would have easier access to...

