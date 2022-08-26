Alterra Settles Ski Pass Class Action For $20M

By Daniel Ducassi (August 26, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Ski resort giant Alterra Mountain Company has agreed to provide $17.6 million in ski pass credits to settle putative class claims it breached contracts with seasonal ski pass holders by refusing to issue them refunds after shuttering its resorts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parties filed a redacted version of their preliminary approval motion on Thursday in Colorado federal court, which also called for nearly $2.9 million in fees for the plaintiffs' attorneys. Under the terms of the agreement, class members could collect either a ski pass credit or a ski lift voucher with a value based on the number...

