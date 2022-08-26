USCIS Looks To Duck Immigrants' Suit Over EB-5 Delays

By Hayley Fowler (August 26, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asked a federal judge on Friday to toss a lawsuit over alleged processing delays regarding residency petitions for immigrant investors under the EB-5 program, arguing the plaintiffs can't cut the line when it was Congress that caused the holdup. The government said in a motion to dismiss that plaintiffs Oladapo Olatunji Olofin and his spouse Omobusola Christy Olofin had sought permanent residency under a facet of the EB-5 program that temporarily lost approval last summer — "a lapse purely attributable to Congress," USCIS said. It wasn't until March, when President Joe Biden signed a new spending...

