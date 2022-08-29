Pair Convicted Of Defrauding Cannabis, Cattle Investors

By Collin Krabbe (August 29, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman and a Georgia man were convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in a $650 million financial scheme for falsely representing that investor funds were to be used for cattle and cannabis operations. According to court documents, defendants Reva Joyce Stachniw of Galesburg, Illinois, and Ron Throgmartin of Buford, Georgia, along with Mark David Ray, who is not named as a defendant, participated in the investment scheme from about late 2017 to early 2019. The scheme involved false representation to investors that their money was backed by investments in cattle, using false pretenses to solicit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS