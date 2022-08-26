11th Circ. Narrows But Keeps Contractor Vax Mandate Block

By Daniel Wilson (August 26, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit on Friday shrank but did not dissolve a bar on the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, saying a nationwide injunction was too broad but that states challenging the mandate were ultimately likely to succeed. The mandate likely exceeds the government's authority under the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act, or Procurement Act, so it was appropriate for a Georgia federal court to grant a preliminary injunction because the challengers, led by Georgia, were likely to win their suit, a three-judge panel ruled in a 2-1 published decision. The Procurement Act gives the president authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS