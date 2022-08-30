Readying Companies For PFAS Regulation And Liability

By Adrian Azer, Michael Scanlon and Andrew Van Osselaer (August 30, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- One of the most significant concerns for many businesses is their potential exposure to liabilities related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and that concern appears to be well-founded. For example, Joshua Kaul, the attorney general of Wisconsin, recently sued 18 manufacturers of PFAS-containing products, alleging injury to Wisconsin's water, property and natural resources.[1] And cosmetics companies have become a recent target for litigation due to their use of PFAS compounds in certain waterproof products, including mascaras.[2] Almost all business sectors have produced or at least used PFAS-containing products, making them susceptible to environmental cleanup requirements and civil liability given that...

