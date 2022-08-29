11th Circ. Revives Google Antitrust Suit From Ad Co.

By Matthew Perlman (August 29, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel revived and remanded a digital media advertising company's antitrust case against Google, finding that a lower court that dismissed the case was wrong to deem a revamped version of the suit a "quintessential shotgun pleading." The panel issued an unpublished opinion on Friday reversing the dismissal and remanding the case back to a district court in Georgia for further proceedings. Inform Inc. accuses Google, YouTube and their parent company, Alphabet Inc., of "decimating" its business through a host of anti-competitive tactics. The opinion said the latest complaint from Inform lacks the defining feature of shotgun pleadings, since...

