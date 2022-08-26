Facebook Users Near Deal In Data Harvesting MDL

By Lauren Berg (August 26, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Facebook users told a California federal judge Friday they have reached a "settlement in principle" with parent company Meta Platforms Inc. to resolve multidistrict litigation stemming from the social media company's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal. Meta and the users asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to pause the litigation while the parties work out the finalized written version of the terms and prepare a request for preliminary approval, according to the five-page notice of settlement. The deal-in-principle comes just ahead of the depositions of Facebook leaders Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, who agreed to sit for questioning in September....

