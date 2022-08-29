Real Estate Rumors: Honda, Lendlease, Blackstone

By Andrew McIntyre (August 29, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. plan to build an electric-vehicle battery factory in Ohio, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The companies plan to start construction of the $4.4 billion factory in early 2023, with mass production slated to start at the end of 2025, according to the report, which did not name the city. Lendlease is in talks with multiple would-be tenants at a new office tower project in North Sydney, Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday. The company is in talks with tenants for potential space...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS