Navajo Nation Asks Judge Not To Trim Land Trust Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 29, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has urged an Arizona federal judge not to trim its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over a land trust set up for a nearby Hopi Tribe, saying the DOI hampered its ability to access a casino road easement. The Navajo Nation has just one route to its Twin Arrows Casino via a recorded easement through private property that has allowed the tribe for years to transport alcohol to its gambling business, according to the tribe's Friday motion opposing a bid by the DOI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to toss the tribe's procedural due...

