5th Circ. Questions Challenge To Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule

By Jessica Corso (August 29, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge on Monday sharply questioned conservative activists trying to overturn a Nasdaq rule requiring the disclosure of board diversity data, asking whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the rule left it open to a constitutional challenge. Attorneys for the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment and The National Center for Public Policy Research appeared before the Fifth Circuit to argue that the Nasdaq board diversity rule is unconstitutional because they say it confers preferential status on minorities, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community by requiring companies to disclose the demographic data of their boards....

