Ex-Straight Path CEO Recalls Rush To Release IDT Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (August 29, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Former Straight Path Communications CEO Davidi Jonas testified in Delaware's Chancery Court Monday to feverish efforts to head off an independent committee's proposal to retain allegedly massive claims against IDT Corp., which is controlled by his father, after Straight Path was spun off in 2013. The testimony came during the first day of a planned 10-day trial on stockholder class claims that billionaire Howard Jonas, who controlled both IDT and its subsidiary Straight Path, coerced the spun-off company's independent directors into releasing some $629 million in claims against IDT stemming from Federal Communications Commission sanctions against Straight Path. Also released were...

