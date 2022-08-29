'Wrong Message' To Free Ex-Insys Exec Early, Judge Says

By Khadrice Rollins (August 29, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Monday that cutting short the prison sentence of a former Insys Therapeutics executive convicted for an opioid kickback scheme would "send the wrong message." U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs rejected the compassionate-release motion by Richard Simon, who was convicted in 2019 alongside other former Insys executives over a plot to secure quid pro quo agreements with doctors to prescribe and supply opioids. Simon had asked the court in July to allow him to serve the remainder of his 33-month prison sentence in home confinement or have the time tacked onto his supervised release. He cited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS