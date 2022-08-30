Court Bars Atty From Arbitration Over $3M Tax Fraud Scheme

By David Hansen (August 30, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Chinese real estate investor involved in a $3 million tax fraud scheme convinced a California federal court to enjoin his former attorney from participating in a related arbitration initiated without the investor's consent. The court in a Friday order permanently barred attorney Derek Longstaff from representing investor Youlin Wang in the arbitration, which Wang claims was conducted without his knowledge. Wang had hired Longstaff to represent him in connection with tax refunds he had sought after selling two properties in Palo Alto, California, during 2017 and 2018, according to court documents. Longstaff allegedly entered into a scheme with defendants Richard Kahn and...

