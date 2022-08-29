Oil Co. Says Ecopetrol Tax Award Shouldn't Be Reconsidered

By Dylan Moroses (August 29, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based oil company told a New York federal court it shouldn't have to reimburse Colombia's state-owned oil company, Ecopetrol, for tax claims beyond arbitral awards approved by a tribunal, seeking denial of Ecopetrol's bid to negate the awards. Offshore Exploration and Production LLC's brief, filed Friday with the court, said Ecopetrol's petition is an effort to seek retroactive payments to cover any further tax liabilities that could surface after the conclusion of the initial dispute. As such, it should be denied, the Houston company said. The issue has already been resolved through arbitration and previous litigation, Offshore argued. The amounts Ecopetrol...

