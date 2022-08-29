Kossoff Escrow Fight Ends With $4.5M Repayment Order

By Grace Dixon (August 29, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has signed off on an agreement under which disbarred and incarcerated former New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff will return $4.5 million in stolen escrow funds to a former client, bringing one front of Kossoff's legal woes to a close. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams signed a proposed order on Friday night directing Kossoff to return $4.478 million to Miami-based real estate investor Gran Sabana Corp. NV, along with pre- and post-judgment interest and attorney fees. Though only a day earlier the former attorney had questioned how Gran Sabana could be allowed to circumvent...

