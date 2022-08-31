When To Object During Opening And Closing Statements

By Timothy Freeman (August 31, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- In most jurisdictions, it is permissible to object during an opening or closing statement to improper statements or comments. The question that many attorneys struggle with is: Should they object? And if so, should they object during the opening or closing statement or wait until it is over and then raise the objection with the trial judge at sidebar? Most attorneys want to be seen by the jury as a leader in the search for the truth, not an impolite obstructionist who interrupts opposing counsel during an opening or closing statement to keep information from the jury. The jury may be...

