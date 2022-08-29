Tribal Group Asks 9th Circ. To Speed Ariz. Mine Review

By Caleb Symons (August 29, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization representing the San Carlos Apache tribe asked the Ninth Circuit on Friday to speed up its reconsideration of a decision earlier this year that upheld plans for a massive copper mine in Arizona, saying a delay could allow the developer to raze a sacred Apache site on that land. The group, Apache Stronghold, asked the appeals court to decide by Oct. 4 whether to rehear the case, involving a proposed land swap in which the company Resolution Copper would receive from the federal government close to 2,500 acres within the Tonto National Forest. If the Ninth Circuit chooses...

