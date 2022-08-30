Sales Tracker Escapes TV Ad Price-Fixing Case, For Now

By Matthew Perlman (August 30, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court dismissed ShareBuilders Inc. from multidistrict litigation accusing broadcasting giants of fixing TV ad prices, citing a lack of evidence that the sales data the company provides facilitated the alleged conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall issued an opinion and order Monday granting a dismissal bid from ShareBuilders without prejudice, saying the ad buyers could amend their complaint if they find more facts implicating the data provider in the alleged conspiracy. But the judge found that the reports and pricing information relied upon in the current allegations were not granular enough to enable the broadcasters to fix...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS