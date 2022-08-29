9th Circ. Doubts Dog-Care App's Claim It's Not An Employer

By Dorothy Atkins (August 29, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Monday to reviving proposed class claims that the dog-walking app A Place for Rover Inc. misclassified dog walkers as independent contractors, with each judge pointing out ways the app controls workers and one judge saying Rover is "not just sort of an inanimate bulletin board." The judge's comments came during a hearing before a three-judge panel in San Francisco on Melanie Sportsman's hotly contested appeal of U.S. District Judge William Orrick's May 2021 ruling that granted summary judgment in favor of the Seattle-based app maker. A dog walker is seeking to revive proposed class claims...

