Google, YouTube Want Out Of Artists' Music Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 29, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Google and YouTube have urged a California federal judge to boot a proposed class action by content owners accusing them of removing copyright management information, arguing that the suit is time-barred. Google LLC and video-sharing subsidiary YouTube LLC argued in a motion for summary judgment on Friday that the putative class action brought by Grammy award-winning composer Maria Schneider is too late, seeking to tank claims that they habitually remove copyright management information embedded in the metadata of videos shared on YouTube. According to the filing, Schneider surpassed the three-year statute of limitations on her infringement claims. "Schneider admits to having...

