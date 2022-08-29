Reddit Can't Use CDA To Dodge Child Porn Suit, 9th Circ. Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 29, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of child pornography victims and their parents urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revive their claims that Reddit turns a blind eye to the illegal content, arguing that allowing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to shield such behavior gives companies a "green light" to profit from it. Counsel for the plaintiffs, Krysta Pachman of Susman Godfrey LLP, told the Ninth Circuit panel during oral arguments Monday that her clients had notified Reddit hundreds of times about the illegal pornography on the platform, only to have their pleas to remove it ignored. "I would just ask...

