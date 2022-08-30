Cooperator In Failed $500M Fraud Case Enters Reduced Plea

By Rachel Scharf (August 29, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A cooperating witness to a supposed $500 million real estate fraud walked back on his felony plea in Western New York federal court Monday, admitting to lesser charges to match his co-defendants' no-jail pleas in the case mired by allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. Kevin Morgan, the nephew of Rochester real estate mogul Robert Morgan and the former vice president of Morgan Management LLC, initially pled guilty in 2018 to bank fraud conspiracy causing a loss of more than $9.5 million. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a below-guidelines sentencing recommendation of 30 to 37 months in prison....

