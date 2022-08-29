The Athletic, Reporter Unlikely To Nix Pitcher's Libel Suit Early

By Craig Clough (August 29, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Athletic and one of its former reporters are unlikely to score an early win against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's defamation suit, a California federal judge indicated, telling them the "whole ‎case" won't boil down to Monday's hearing on their motions to dismiss or strike the complaint. U.S. District ‎Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald issued a tentative ruling ah‎ead of the hearing indicating that both The Athletic Media Co. and journalist Molly Knight will likely have to continue to fight Bauer's allegations that they defamed him by spreading a "false narrative" that he fractured the skull of a woman accusing him...

